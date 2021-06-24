Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post $19.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. Gaia posted sales of $16.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.51 million to $80.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $94.89 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $96.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%.

GAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Gaia stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.51 million, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. Gaia has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 132.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

