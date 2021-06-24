$513.92 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $513.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $598.75 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $588.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $33.83. 42,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

