Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.790–0.240 EPS.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,886. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $962.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.