Oikos (OKS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62,157.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $62,157.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00099396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00162617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.66 or 0.99852802 BTC.

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 177,021,753 coins and its circulating supply is 156,924,012 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

