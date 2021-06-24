VIG Hits Market Cap of $683,508.56 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. VIG has a market capitalization of $683,508.56 and $2,808.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.44 or 0.15908091 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,458,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.