LunchMoney Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $263,270.71 and $1,886.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

