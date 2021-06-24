Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,499,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,925 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,177,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $4,352,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,077,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,679,000 after buying an additional 112,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.61. 14,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,615. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

