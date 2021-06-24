Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $59,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,360,605. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $237.35 and a 52 week high of $348.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

