Clayton Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Discovery comprises approximately 1.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 146,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469,381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

