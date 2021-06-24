$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.64. 8,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

