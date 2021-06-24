Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $699,390 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,249 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 137,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 82.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -9.81. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

