American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.47. 147,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,420,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,274 shares of company stock worth $10,330,340 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 367.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

