The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $65,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.76. The company had a trading volume of 40,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.12. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.