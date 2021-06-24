Eversept Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $906.45. 5,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,471. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $911.35. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $846.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

