KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

