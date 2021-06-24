Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.74. 139,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,890,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

