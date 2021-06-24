Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 746,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 6,210,755 shares.The stock last traded at $51.76 and had previously closed at $53.37.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.