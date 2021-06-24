Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.12 and last traded at $106.00. Approximately 24,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,444,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.41.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.