Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Million

Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post sales of $6.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $6.80 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $109.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million.

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 140,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,891. The company has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,477 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after buying an additional 1,474,091 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after buying an additional 940,073 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 638.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 873,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 755,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth $7,656,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

