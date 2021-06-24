Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 660,077 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $925,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 394,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,360,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $592.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

