Chain Guardians 24-Hour Volume Reaches $185,495.00 (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 51.8% against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $2.70 million and $185,495.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00618471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,907,627 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.