Smartshare Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $604,253.60 and $18,300.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00034986 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

