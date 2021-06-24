Brokerages Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post $91.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Quantum reported sales of $73.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $394.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.80 million to $398.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $429.28 million, with estimates ranging from $422.80 million to $440.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. 24,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,995. Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quantum by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Quantum by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

