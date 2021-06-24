Bessemer Group Inc. Has $176.07 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Match Group worth $176,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,640 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 1,921.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 233,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 221,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Match Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.66. 103,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.33. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

