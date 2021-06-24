Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $50 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,072,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,220 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $49,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 105,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,590. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

