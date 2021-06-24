SevenOneSeven Capital Management Invests $360,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Zebra Technologies comprises 1.3% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $503.22. 986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

