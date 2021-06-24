Davis Selected Advisers Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,654. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

