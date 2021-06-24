JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

Shares of EPA:BN remained flat at $€57.00 ($67.06) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €58.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

