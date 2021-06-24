Brokerages Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) PT at $15.40

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of BPMP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.64. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after buying an additional 4,995,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after buying an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 169,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.