Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHYDY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. 111,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

