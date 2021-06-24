Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $7,772,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 77,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,587,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 63.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 13,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.88. 1,150,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,360,605. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $237.35 and a twelve month high of $348.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

