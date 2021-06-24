Lcnb Corp Sells 380 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $234.31. 18,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,210. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

