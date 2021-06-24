Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of MEI stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,062. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

