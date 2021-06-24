Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,738. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.64.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,136,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,273,399.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,649.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,116. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

