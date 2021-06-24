Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bankshares increased their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.44.

TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.49. 368,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.58. Empire has a 12-month low of C$32.03 and a 12-month high of C$42.93. The stock has a market cap of C$10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

