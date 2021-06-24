Obee Network (OBEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,263.64

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Obee Network has a total market cap of $21,263.64 and approximately $48.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00099870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00163274 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.82 or 0.99869432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

