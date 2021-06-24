Centaur Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $627,095.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00055284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00617908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

