Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,700 shares in the company, valued at $49,093,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,142 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,951. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,325. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

