HS Management Partners LLC Buys Shares of 135,954 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 135,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,557,000. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.52.

Shares of ACN traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,838. The company has a market cap of $185.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

