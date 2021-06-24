Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,056 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.47. 11,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,822. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $170.30 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

