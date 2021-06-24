Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 38,894 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,894 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 244.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 180,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

