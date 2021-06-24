ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after buying an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $554.53. 3,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.50 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 733.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

