Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,822 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,060,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.