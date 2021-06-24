Eversept Partners LP Invests $10.44 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Humana by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Humana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.94.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $442.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.52. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

