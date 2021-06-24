Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,557 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 196,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,487. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

