Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE WOR opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,240,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.