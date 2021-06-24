SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin Acquires 500 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SIVB traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $561.64. 9,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,691. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

