$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,343. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a P/E ratio of 116.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 78,574 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

