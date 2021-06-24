Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 in the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 13,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,177. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

