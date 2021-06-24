Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 417,996 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484,706 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 417,996 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 6.48% of Cree worth $809,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after acquiring an additional 307,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cree by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 96,091 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Cree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.51. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CREE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

